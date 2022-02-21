'Rest In Peace Bean' | University High School community mourns death of Drevion Booker

The 16-year-old was a sophomore on the varsity basketball team.

WACO, Texas — The University High School community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Drevion Booker.

"We're deeply saddened by the loss of our student," district spokesperson Alice Jauregui said. "He was integral part of University high school. Its gonna have implications around the school district and the community, his loss is gonna be greatly felt."

The sophomore was shot and killed over the weekend. The Waco Police department announced his death Monday morning.

Later that afternoon, the University High School basketball twitter account sent out a tweet which read:

"Our hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own over the weekend. Please keep the Booker family, University HS, and Trojan Basketball in your thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace Bean. We know you'll be looking down on us in the playoffs Tuesday."

Jauregui says that counseling is available for the Trojan community and that a counselor will be shadowing Booker's schedule on Tuesday.

"Our counselors were able to meet with University basketball team today," she said. "They had a scheduled meeting with counselors there on hand to help them through the grieving process."

This is the second killing of a University High School student in the last nine months. Ty Felder, a 17-year-old, was shot and killed in May 2021.