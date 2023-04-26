Abandoned building destroyed in overnight fire, no injuries

A fire broke out overnight in the 500 block of Live Oak in Marlin.

MARLIN, Texas — Three volunteer fire departments responded to an overnight fire that broke out in the 500 block of Live Oak in Marlin around 2 a.m., leaving an abandoned home destroyed.

In a video posted by Sean Kaufman to a Marlin Texas Facebook group, the fire appears to be next to the Chopsticks restaurant on Live Oak Street in Marlin.

The fire departments on the scene were able to put the fire out within an hour and a half.

There were no injuries.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

