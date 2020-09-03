WACO, Texas — Construction is moving forward on a project to beautify Waco's second oldest cemetery.

Greenwood, which is an African American cemetery, dates back to 1875, according to the city.

The city of Waco Parks and Recreations Department said an ornamental, unified perimeter fence with formal entry features will be added.

"The new fence will be constructed just outside the established cemetery to ensure no burial plots are affected," the city said in a post to the city's website. "Public access to the cemetery will remain open throughout construction to ensure visitation remains possible."

According to wacohistory.org, "some of Waco’s most notable African American citizens—including the great baritone Broadway singer Jules Bledsoe, accomplished professor Dr. Vivienne Lucille Malone-Mayes, and Negro League Baseball star Andrew Lewis Cooper lie in rest" at Greenwood.

The project is expected to be finished by summer of this year at a cost of $300,000.

