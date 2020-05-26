WACO, Texas — Former Congressman and current candidate for Texas Republican Party Chairman, Allen West, is out of the hospital Monday after recovering from a motorcycle accident in Central Texas.

According to West's Facebook page, he was heading back from the "Free Texas Rally" in Austin when a car cut in front of him.

"Just going through the air and rolling around a lot," West recalled.

West is a former congressman from Florida. He served one term and once called for then-President Obama's impeachment.

After being released from the hospital he was met by many supporters. While he answered questions from local reporters, he mentioned getting back to work.

"Make sure we keep Texas a strong conservative state. Make it a red state. Tell all of these progressive, socialists, leftists that are coming here 'you can't have Texas'," West said.

His Facebook page said he plans to take a week off to recoup.

"I'm just glad to be alive," West said.

