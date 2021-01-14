Retired Army staff sergeant arrested on two counts of indecency with a child

Samuel Kennedy, 46, was investigated at least six times for sexual abuse offenses, including minor children, during his enlistment prior to this arrest.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit arrested Samuel Neal Kennedy, 46, at his home in Belton Thursday on two counts of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.

Kennedy retired from the United States Army as an E-5. During his enlistment, Kennedy was investigated at least six times for sexual abuse offenses, including minor children, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Kennedy's arrest warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman, Precinct 2. His suggested bond amount is set at $175,00.00.

Kennedy is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Due to Kennedy's history of reported sexual abuse, the Special Crimes Unit has requested that anyone with additional information please contact the Special Crimes Unit office at 254-933-6769.