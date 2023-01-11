Retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Kimble announced

Kimble's retirement will be effective Jan. 27. He began as Police Chief Sept. 1, 2017.

KILLEEN, Texas — A retirement ceremony for Former Police Chief Charles (Chuck) Kimble will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan. 12, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m.

Kimble's retirement will be effective Jan. 27. He began as Police Chief Sept. 1, 2017. His previous experience included five years as assistant police chief in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to the department, during Kimble's tenure, the overall crime rate in the city dropped, a new training division was created, two new K9 units were added to the patrol division, and the department earned advance reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Kimble was one of three finalists for King County, Washington Sheriff in April, 2022.

The King County Council ultimately selected Patti Cole-Tindall to be Sheriff.