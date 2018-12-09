Funding for Career and Technical Education cosmetology programs could be cut soon as the Texas Education Agency sent a notice schools stating programs receiving federal funding will go under review to determine future spending.

The review comes after revisions to TEA rules required CTE programs to reflect "high wage, high demand" occupations in Texas to receive funding.

As it stands, cosmetology won't make the cut.

A CTE overview put out by the TEA defines "high wage" occupations as earning over $35,339. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, cosmetology jobs only pay an average salary of about $28,180.

This poses an issue for schools like Temple ISD, which could lose that funding after it has already installed a new cosmetology classroom in its new CTE building.

Fortunately for the schools, the new rules may not be set in stone and the TEA review process will last until the spring of 2019.

TEA spokesperson Lauren Callahan told the Texas Tribune they are "soliciting feedback and asking for additional data and supports to think through solutions, since cosmetology does not currently meet the definition of high-wage (as defined by the Texas Workforce Commission and as required in the Carl D. Perkins CTE Act) or a clear path to continued postsecondary education.”

