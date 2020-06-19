'Operation Cow Thief' | Reward for missing cattle climbs to $21,000

75 head of cattle were stolen from a ranch in Falls County

GOLINDA, Texas — A $21,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a herd of missing cattle. The steers and heifers were reported from the Golinda area beginning in February 2019 and continued through June 2020. The animals vary in weight and color. They are branded with laying down F on the left hip.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills said a theft of this many animals is "just devastating" for any ranchers, and he hopes someone will come forward with information that will help in the ongoing investigation.

"If you've seen something, say something. It could help us recover the cattle," Wills said.

Operation Cow thief was initially offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. Jason Farmer Livestock LLC has added $20,000 of their own money to the reward.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Marvin Wills directly at 254-223-2330. You can also call the Falls County Sheriff's Office at 254-883-1431. All information is confidential and you can remain anonymous.