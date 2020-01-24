WACO, Texas — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday at a new vision center to help a number of Waco Independent School District students who cannot afford eyeglasses.

An optometrist, as well as school officials, said not seeing clearly can have a huge impact on a child’s learning ability. That is why Transformation Waco came up with a plan to address the issue.

“We were screening about 1,000 kids a year that needed to have eye exams, and among those children, only 15 percent were getting the treatment they needed,” Dr. Robin McDurham, Transformation Waco Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robin McDurham said. “This is a problem. You have to be able to see to learn."

Thanks to a lot of hard work and a $65,000 grant from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation, students can get free eye exams and glasses at the brand new vision center. the center is located on the campus of The Greater Waco Health Care Academy.

"We've been able, through the course of the year, (to) open our own clinic, hire our own optometrist, and now provide vision services and what kids need to be successful for years to come,” McDurham said.

Students from the Pharmacy Tech Program at The Greater Waco Health Care Academy will make the glasses.

"It is really important to be able to have optimal vision to succeed in school,” Dr. Linda Crannel said. “You need to be able to see and scan the environment and realize what the teachers are alluding to and talking about.”

Dr. Crannell is the on-staff optometrist. The former teacher-turned eye doctor said that helping the kids at this critical time is important.

"It brings together my passion for teaching and vision and to be able to give that gift to all our students in absolutely wonderful,” Crannell said.

Since the end of October, the clinic has already served 58 students.

The clinic will serve Waco ISD students from all campuses on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

