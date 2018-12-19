WACO, Texas — Waco police were led on a chase Tuesday after attempting to arrest two suspects involved in a burglary at Richland Mall on Friday. One person was arrested after the chase ended in a car crash, and another is still on the run, according to the department's Facebook page.

Police attempted to arrest 41-year-old Michael Paul Anderson and another suspect around 6:20 p.m. in the East Waco area, but the suspects took off and prompted a pursuit.

Officers began the chase around Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead, and eventually ended near Martindale Lane and Elk Road, where the suspects crashed their vehicle and continued to flee on foot, police said.

Police arrested Anderson on sight. He was charged with evading arrest or detention. The search for the second suspect suspended at midnight Wednesday after hours of searching, according to police.

The second suspect is believed to have been armed because of his history, Waco police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP.

