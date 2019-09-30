RIESEL, Texas — Riesel Independent School District is on high alert after an anonymous threat was made against the high school.

The district said there will be more police on campus Monday to increase security for students.

Sunday night, Riesel ISD shared a post on Facebook letting people know about an "anonymous threat of violence." The post has been shared more than 200 times and many of the comments are of concerned parents asking questions and saying they'll be keeping their kids home from school Monday.

Riesel ISD via Facebook

Riesel ISD said the threat was directed at the high school campus. The threat has been reported to law enforcement who is investigating.

Additional safety measures will be in place to increase security in the coming days.

School officials said athletes will not be held accountable if parents decide to keep students from practice.

If you have any information about this or any other threat, you asked to contact police at (254) 896-6501.

