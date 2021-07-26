'Extremely high' risk of COVID-19 surge in McLennan County, officials say

The City of Waco reports that only 41% of county residents are vaccinated, raising concerns of another potential surge in cases.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The number of COVID-19 infections in McLennan County is five times higher than a month ago, the City of Waco said in a release.

With the delta variant now detected in McLennan County and only 41% of residents vaccinated, the city said the risk for another surge in cases is "extremely high."

As a result of the infection rate soaring in recent weeks, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will reinstate the daily case count and statistics dashboard. The city is encouraging residents, even those who have been vaccinated, to take precautions against the virus to help reduce the spread.

"The best way to reduce the spread of infection is by taking measures to protect yourself, including getting vaccinated and wearing masks in public," the city said. "The WMCPHD recommends everyone wear a mask in public, including people who have been fully vaccinated."

The city also said the delta variant is now the predominant variant in the United States, making up an estimated 83% of recent cases in the U.S.