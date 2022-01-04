Helmet camera catches video of cyclist getting hit by car at Auditorium Shores

A witness on scene said he believes the hit-and-run collision occurred intentionally.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bystander with a helmet camera captured a collision between a vehicle and bicyclist Wednesday night on West Riverside Drive at Auditorium Shores near Downtown Austin.

Scott Thigpen said he and a friend were in the area waiting for their group when they witnessed the hit-and-run incident, which he said he believes occurred intentionally.

"As a cyclist for 10 years who's biked from Canada to Mexico, I've seen just how horrible people can be," Thigpen wrote on Facebook.

In the video, you can see the vehicle striking the cyclist, after which his body slides several feet before coming to a halt. The cyclist screams in pain as several people rush to his help. Passersby claim to be a nurse and a medic, as Thigpen pulls out a first-aid kit.

"The guy in this video is OK, I had my camera on when the incident happened," Thigpen wrote.

He added that he and his friends were also "nearly sideswiped" by a truck later in the night as it swerved into the bike lane.

"I'm beyond furious, I wish I could say this is an isolated incident but I'm only guessing cyclist friends of mine will chime in with their own horror stories," said Thigpen.

He added that the Austin Police Department responded and "handled everything professionally."

"You boys in blue absolutely rock and thank you for being calm, cool and collected," he wrote.

The police department said the investigation is still ongoing.