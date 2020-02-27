TEMPLE, Texas — Several Temple streets will close Monday as the city works on stormwater drainage projects.

The 1100 block of S. 23rd St. between W. Avenue L and W. Avenue K will be closed to traffic from March 2 to March 9.

During that week, traffic will be detoured to S. 25th St. or S. 21st St., according to a release from the city.

Residents who live in the area will still have access to the road and can enter on the north end of the block at W Avenue K.

This specific project aims to minimize the amount of standing water when it rains.

Meanwhile, S. 35th St. and S. 41st St. will be closed to traffic from W. Avenue M to W. Avenue P starting Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to S. 33rd and S. 37th. Residential traffic and street parking throughout the area will still be allowed, except at the 1403, 1404, 1406 and 1407 S. 35th St. addresses.

Work crews will work to address flooding in the area.

Both detours will remain in place for one week, according to the release.

For questions on the project at 23rd St., contact the City of Temple Street and Drainage Division at 254-298-5653. Questions on the project from S. 35th St. to S. 41st St. can be directed to the City of Temple Engineering Division at 254-298-5660.

