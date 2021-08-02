More road closures expected as Bird Creek interceptor sanitary sewer project continues

Briar Cliff Road at Pecan Valley Drive in Temple will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, Aug. 9 and detours will be in place.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is unrelated the ongoing sewer project in Temple and is from April 2019

Multiple road closures are planned for the City of Temple because of the ongoing Bird Creek interceptor sanitary sewer project and drivers are asked to plan ahead.

Briar Cliff Road at Pecan Valley Drive will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Aug. 9 and detours will be in place. The closure is expected to last five days and will be in place around the clock, 24-hours a day before re-opening on Friday, Aug. 13.

"The city will also have overnight lane closures on Midway Drive Aug. 4-5 between Bonham Avenue and Oakridge Drive," the city said in a release to 6 News. "Midway Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction both nights during overnight hours only. Eastbound traffic needing to access Bonham Avenue or Pecan Valley Drive will be detoured to Oakridge Drive."

The city is asking drivers to use caution as they drive through these areas and plan ahead to make sure you can get to your destination on time, following all speed laws inside construction zones.