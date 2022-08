Eastbound mainlanes of I-14 from Indian Trail to FM 2410/Simmons Road will be closed starting this Sunday.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Crews will begin overlay work Aug.14 on I-14 from Harker Heights to Nolanville.

Eastbound mainlanes of I-14 from Indian Trail to FM 2410/Simmons Road will be closed during construction from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Construction will be complete on Aug. 19. Delays should be expected and drivers are asked to obey all rules of the road, as stated by the City.

