Suspect in custody after Waco SWAT close roads due to man refusing to leave home

A spokesperson for the Waco Police Department said police were called to the house because of a domestic disturbance.

WACO, Texas — A suspect is now in custody after refusing to leave his Waco home with SWAT, according to a Waco Police Department spokesperson.

A domestic disturbance at a home in Waco led to the standoff that lasted several hours, according to Waco PD.

Cierra Shipley said the standoff began around 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Trice St.

Shipley said one man was in the home refusing to leave. Negotiators were at the scene as of 9 a.m. No one has been injured.

The roads closed are from Sleeper Ave to Lasker Ave along 35th St., according to Shipley.