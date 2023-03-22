Traffic: Multiple roads in China Springs area to be impacted during Trump rally this weekend

Find out information on which roads will be affected during former President Donald Trump's campaign rally on Saturday.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The City of Waco has announced some guidelines surrounding the traffic impact of Donald Trump's campaign rally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 25 at the Waco Regional Airport.

According to the announcement, the city expects to see around 15,000 people in attendance and impacts to traffic around the airport throughout the day.

Areas that will be controlled by law enforcement include the following:

Intersection of Flat Rock Road and Skeet Eason Road

Steinbeck Bend

China Spring Highway

North 19th Street

It should be noted that Yankie Road can be utilized for drivers looking to access Flat Rock Road west of Skeet Eason.

Drivers can also use Washington Lane and Rock Creek Road to avoid some of this slower traffic during the event.

According to the announcement, the terminal area of the airport will have a dedicated route for access.

Anyone coming to the airport will be asked to drive down Steinbeck Bend and then onto Karl May Drive where they will arrive at the entry.

