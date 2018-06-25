John Robert Newcomb is your typical two-year-old.

He loves eating yogurt and playing with his big trucks, but he had a pretty cool experience this weekend playing with a police car of his own.

Officers from Monroe County, Bibb County and Georgia State Patrol paid John Robert a visit.

He got to spray the water hose and go inside some big trucks as part of an unexpected birthday present for his mom, Dannielle Newcomb.

“I've never met these men before, but they came to show that they’re here for us, they would be here for us if we ever needed anything,” said Newcomb.

Newcomb says a month ago, they found a tumor the size of a grapefruit on John Robert's kidney.

They removed it, but the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes and was already in stage 3.

Radiation and chemo treatments have not been easy for either of them. John Robert has lost some of his blonde hair and is often nauseous.

Newcomb is far away from her husband and her home in Alaska, but after moving back home for John Robert's treatments in Atlanta and to be closer to family, the support of the community has put a smile back on their faces.

The big trucks and the officers that drive them might have visited for only 30 minutes, but Newcomb says the visit renewed their drive to beat cancer.

If you'd like to make a financial contribution, United Bank in Forsyth has set up a fund called Roaring for John Robert.

