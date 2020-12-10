Roberta McCain, mother of John McCain, dies at 108

"I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend," Cindy McCain wrote.

PHOENIX — Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Senator John McCain, has reportedly died at the age of 108. Cindy McCain shared the news Monday via Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy wrote in the tweet. "I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend."

It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) October 12, 2020

The details on how McCain died are not immediately available. This is a developing story. We will add updates as more information becomes available.

Fast facts about Roberta McCain

Roberta was a mother to three children, Sandy, John and Joe.

She is a twin.

She is best friends with TV personality Greta Van Susteren. Susteren visited Roberta regularly.

When Roberta learned that John McCain had cursed at his captors in Vietnam, she warned her son, "Johnny, I'm going to come over there and wash your mouth out with soap."