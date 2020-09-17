Robinson Family Farm co-owner makes progress in rehab | National Rehabilitation Awareness Week

The co-owner of the popular Robinson Family Farm in Temple has fought a rare condition that paralyzed him.

TEMPLE, Texas — It is National Rehabilitation Awareness week, which is time to acknowledge the many benefits that can come from rehab programs. Since 2109, the co-owner of the popular Robinson Family Farm in Temple has fought a rare condition that paralyzed him. Now, thanks to a team of rehabilitation therapists at Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest, he is making progress.

The start of Fall signifies change. For Brian Robinson, it is a new season of healing and independence.

"On October 18, 2019 I woke up with numbness in my fingers and my toes and real bad pain in my ankles. It kind of progressed during the day," Robinson said.

Robinson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder where your immune system attacks your nerves. The disease paralyzed him from the neck down.

"I don’t even know how to explain it. I couldn’t do anything at all. I couldn’t use my hands or feet and having to watch other people do work I still can’t do. It’s hard," Robinson said.

The rehabilitation therapist at Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest worked with Robinson to help him slowly learn how to walk, lift his arms and even feed himself again.

"We started from ground zero with Brian. Just getting him to lift his head, hold his shoulders back be able to sit unassisted and then we worked from there," said Amanda Watkins, Rehabilitation Therapist at Baylor Scott and White.

Robinson’s Wife Helen said if it was not for the therapist, she does not know where they would be.

"With a team that not only is knowledgeable but have a passion for what they do, he was able to make improvements," Helen Robinson said.

As we recognize the services provided by rehabilitation professionals during this national rehabilitation awareness week, Robinson said he wants to send a message to those going through situations similar to his.

"It feels like the end of the world at times, but the world keeps going on and you'll get better," Robinson said.

The Robinson Family Farm opens Saturday and Sunday for their annual fall days opening weekend.