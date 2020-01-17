TEMPLE, Texas —

Brian Robinson, a co-owner of the Robinson Family Farm has been fighting a rare condition back in October.

"He went from healthy one day to paralyzed in 24 hours," Helen Robinson, Brian's wife, said. "The recovery process just doesn't work the same way."

On Tuesday, he plans to move back home and start outpatient therapy.

"Brian is in a place where it's been three months he's been away from home. He's been away from the business, family, friends and to keep going he just has made the decision it's time to get home," Helen said.

Brian and Helen have run the Robinson family farm for the past six years, a holiday favorite for Central Texas families. The pair is always on the go but their world came to a screeching halt when Brian was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which your immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms and can eventually paralyze your whole body, however, a full recovery is possible in some cases.

Brian has been taking literal steps on his road to recovery.

"It's not just a matter of just walking. It's you know the muscles and the tendons and the ligaments," Helen said.

It is believed that he may have gotten the disorder after a bad cold.

While the couple still has a lot of answered questions, they've learned a lot over the last few months.

"We still don't know why this happened to brian, to us, but looking back at other aspects of life it now makes sense. That's why that happened because it's made me prepared for today," Helen said.

