Robinson honors first responders with multiple events

Community honors fire department and police department on 9/11 weekend.

ROBINSON, Texas — On 9/11 weekend, many communities around the country remember the fateful day when the Twin Towers were struck.

In Central Texas, the Robinson area paid respect to its first responders in a multitude of ways.

On Saturday the community put together its annual Fire Department Thank You Reception Lunch. The community prefers to have the lunch as close to 9/11 as possible. This one was a little different this year, though.

"We've been doing this event for several years," Volunteer Linda Vaughn said. "We think it's important to show our appreciation to the first responders every year. And so we tried to do it as close to 9/11 as we can because that's an anniversary that we all remember."

Not only did Robinson show love to the Fire Department, but Saturday was also Family Fun Day with the Police Department. Vaughn says it's the least the community could do to show their appreciation.

"On a daily basis, they're patrolling our streets and watching out for us and and making sure our communities are safe and a good place for our families to live," Vaughn said. "We want to show them that we appreciate them. Our community has come together in a big way today to make donations to donate food. We have collected enough money to be able to give the first responders each a gift card, which is very important to us, for us to be able to show them our appreciation for what they do for us on a daily basis."