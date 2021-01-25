Robinson PD | Six arrested in 2-day undercover operation for online solicitation of minors

Detectives posed online as minors in an attempt to identify, locate and apprehend adults who are willing to travel to meet children for sex.

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety, conducted a two-day undercover operation aimed at the online solicitation of minors.

Detectives posed online as minors in an attempt to identify, locate and apprehend adults who are willing to travel to meet children for sex. The two-day operation resulted in the arrest of six people.

The people spoke with detectives who posed as minors online and agreed to come to an undisclosed location to meet them for sex in exchange for money. When they arrived at the site, they were met by members of the Robinson PD and the Texas DPS instead of minors. They were arrested.

All arrests were made without any issues. All six who were arrested were taken to and booked into the McLennan County Jail. All six people were from Texas, with one traveling from as far as Houston.