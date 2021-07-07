AC part suddenly available after 6 News calls asking about repairs to Central Texas woman's broken unit | 6 Fix

Brenda Martin, 72, hasn't had working air conditioning since April. After 6 News called her home warranty company, a repair was finally scheduled.

ROBINSON, Texas — Brenda Martin had her air conditioning go out in April. She called her warranty company, Home Warranty of America, and a local AC repair company came out a few days afterwards.

Martin said Comfort Air told her the outside and inside unit would probably need to be replaced and that the issue would normally take about a week to resolve.

But it didn't get resolved.

Martin said Comfort Air estimated it would take about a week to get the job approved with the warranty company and get parts. Instead, Martin told 6 News, Home Warranty of America took six weeks to approve the job. Martin told 6 News Comfort Air had to send Home Warrant of America a list of needed repairs multiple times.

"They (warranty company) needed the specs to order the parts. They kept saying the local air conditioning company wasn't giving them the information, which wasn't true, because I have a record of what they sent them," Martin said.

After another five weeks, Martin said Home Warranty of America said they were still waiting on a part called an air handler. Martin sent 6 News emails that show Comfort Air had requested the part all the way back on May 3. Without that part, there was no repair.

6 News made several calls and sent emails to Home Warranty of America Wednesday afternoon. Eventually, 6 News made contact with Christina Allen, who handles external relations for the warranty company's parent company, Direct Energy. Allen send 6 News a statement saying, "HWA is addressing the customer’s claim and expects to have it resolved soon.”

6 News also called Comfort Air, and was told they were still waiting for the part to be made available by the carrier, but they had picked up everything else they needed for the job.

Then, suddenly, Martin said she got an unexpected call around 4 p.m., which she told 6 News about just an hour later. The part had suddenly became available at the local carrier location.

"My local air conditioning company, Comfort Air, called me and said they had received word that the part was there. The part that has been missing for two months," Martin said. "It is so exciting. I just want to tell everybody I know."

Martin said the repair had been scheduled for Monday morning.

Comfort Air owner Ronnie McDuff told 6 News he would be going to pick up the part tomorrow, though he wanted to make sure it was really available before he confirmed the repair.

At the same time, Allen told 6 News, on behalf of Home Warranty of America, "I can confirm the install date has been scheduled." Allen could not explain why the part was suddenly available.