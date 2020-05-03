SALADO, Texas — Serendipity Fine Tea and Delicacies in Salado is helping dementia patients live their best lives by raising money to provide robotic pets to memory care facilities.

Owner Mary Kelch said she and her husband first found out about Joy for All robotic cats and dogs on Facebook. When they realized these robots can help dementia patients connect and feel comfortable, they decided to host a fundraiser to help provide them for care facilities in Central Texas.

Kelch said these lifelike robots make sounds, roll over and act very much like real animals without needing to be fed, walked or cleaned up after.

Cats cost $110 while the dogs are $130. Kelch said she hopes to raise enough money to buy five of them and then donate them to the Temple VA Medical Center’s Memory Care patients.

You can donate at the store at 600 N. Main Street Suite C, Salado, Texas 76571 or at www.serendipitysaladotx.com.

