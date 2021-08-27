Rockdale ISD quarantines entire intermediate school fourth grade due to COVID-19

According to a letter from the superintendent, the fourth grade will be out of school for the next 10 days in hopes of containing the spread of the virus.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale ISD Superintendent Denise Monzingo announced Friday afternoon that the school district has decided to quarantine the entire Rockdale Intermediate School fourth grade due to positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a letter from Monzingo, the fourth grade will be out of school for the next 10 days in hopes of containing the spread of the virus.

"The district has created a COVID alert levels chart with green, yellow, orange and red levels. This chart is based on CDC recommended thresholds in schools. Once a school, classroom or grade level reaches the red level of active cases, we believe closing for a few days is the safest option for students and staff," Monzingo said in the letter.

The superintendent said the 10-day quarantine period also gives the district time to deep clean the classrooms. She added that each new positive case at all grade levels is monitored daily.

Monzingo urged parents to continue monitoring children for any COVID-19 symptoms and to get them tested if they have any symptoms. She said tests are available at all campuses and that they will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sept. 16.