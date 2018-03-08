A Milam County judge sentenced a Rockdale man previously found guilty of sexual assault to 12 years confinement Aug 3.

In mid-June a Milam County Jury deliberated for less than an hour before concluding Ricky Lee Murray, 53, sexually assaulted a 30-year-old woman in her own residence while she was in a medicated state and unable to defend herself from Murray. The woman took her own life about three weeks after the attack.

Murray will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

