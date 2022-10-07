Rockin' for Youth with Van Halen Experience and Infinite Journey Co-Headlining with Scratch 3 Opening in Belton for a special cause

The event will be benefitting the Clements Boys and Girls Club and the Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club.

BELTON, Texas — Rockin' For Youth Benefit Concert hosted on Oct. 8 by Schoepf's BBQ to help raise money for the Clements Boys and Girls Club and the Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club, according to Outhouse.

The concert will experience some of your favorite Rock and Roll bands through the sounds of the tribute bands that will be showcased during the concert.

Music features include Infinite Journey, The Music of Journey, VHX - The Van Halen Experience and special guests Scratch 3.

Schoepf's, located at 702 E. Central Ave, will open its doors at 6 p.m. for the event. Tickets start at $15 to $1,000, for more information on pricing and the event, click here.