The discussion on an ordinance directing the Rogers police chief to report to the city administrator has been tabled.

Initially expected to pass at a city council meeting Monday, the council voted to hold off until the city attorney and missing councilman, Brandon Skrhak, can be present.

The ordinance would direct the police chief to report to the city administrator daily, with no change to his police department duties. Mayor Tammy Cockrum said the ordinance would mirror what other cities Rogers' size are doing and allow the police department to help in shaping the city budget.

The city is facing a budget shortfall, which Cockrum credits to slower payments of old, unpaid fines the city discovered in 2013 totaling $1 million.

City Councilman Billy Crow said it seems like every city council meeting for the past few months has been "all about the police department" and he'll be glad to move on to other issues at hand.

"We've got sewer problems, we've got water problems like all small cities have," Crow said. "We've got street problems like all small cities have and that needs to be our focus instead of just constantly, 'Police Department.'"

The next Rogers City Council meeting is July 16th.

© 2018 KCEN