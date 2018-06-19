A Rogers man is facing charges after alleged sexual contact with a minor. But women in the community, though, said his arrest did not come soon enough.

Christopher Parker, a 52-year-old Rogers resident, was arrested and booked Monday about 5:30 p.m. But he did not stay in jail for long.

"I want to see him prosecuted. There's kids that still go over there and play and I can't say anything. I can't say watch out for this guy. He might hurt them. And I don't want them to hurt anyone else," said one woman who is connected to the case but wishes to stay anonymous.

The police report details multiple children "made outcries of inappropriate touching". It also said Rogers Police was contacted by the Bell County Sheriff's office on March 2 about the case, involving indecency with a child. This was more than four months before he was arrested.

The arrest affidavit said one girl told authorities Parker had "touched her 'tee-hee' over her clothes on four or five occasions". It went on to say the girl told the officer when she "tried to get up and leave, Parker would pull her back to him".

The Rogers woman said she wishes she could have prevented it.

"Like I should have done something about it to keep it from happening," she told Channel 6.

But after it took months to get him arrested, it only took Parker 24 hours to bond out of jail. The woman is concerned for the victims and other children in the community.

"Because there's no one to speak for them. There's nobody that's there to protect them from this guy. And so we need the justice system to do their part," she said.

In a statement to Channel 6, the mother of a possible second victim involved in the case said she has lost faith in the justice system after it took so long for the arrest and now seeing Parker back on the streets so quickly.

"When will justice actually be justice? It won’t, you see we are the ones that have to repair our children. We have to hold them when they cry out of anger, they do not see their tears or hear their cries. The police, the lawyers, the criminal they don't have to mend little spirits that have been abused and because of that they are cold to the process of 'justice'. It is nothing more than a word with no real meaning," she said.

We have learned, as of Tuesday afternoon, there is another warrant out for Parker's arrest in the case of a second child victim.

Channel 6 reached out to the Rogers Police Chief and asked him about the case. He said he cannot respond to media, because of a new policy in place.

