Rollover accident leaves 21-year-old dead in Woodway

Woodway Public Safety Department officers responded to the crash shortly before 1 a.m. on July 24.

WOODWAY, Wash. — A 21-year-old man is dead after he got into a rollover accident in Woodway early July 24.

Woodway Public Safety Department officers were sent to the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 84 after receiving a report of a rollover shortly before 1 a.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the driver had been ejected during the accident.

An ambulance arrived and took the driver, identified as Zachary McIntosh, to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An initial investigation found that McIntosh was driving west on Highway 84 when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons, officials said. His vehicle entered the center median, struck the cable barrier and flipped where it came to rest in the eastbound lanes.