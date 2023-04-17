Rope Youth receives a new food truck as a donation to help with their Summer Feeding Program.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Every summer Rope Youth does their Summer Feeding Program, which gives meals to kids in the community for free.

Before they only had one food truck, but recently they’ve been donated another.

“A gentleman just says, ‘Hey, I had a business that used this food truck and not using it anymore. I really feel like you can utilize it.’ So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to get it wrapped, make it look like the one we have, that we’re in right now and just go from there.” said Karl Boroski, executive director of Rope Youth.

Boroski says even with only one food truck they did well last year and were able to feed a lot of kids.

“Last summer we were like a 140 away from serving 9,000. So we don’t really know what to expect this summer but we’re going to be prepared and be ready.” Boroski continued.

But now with this generous donation, one thing’s for sure.

“That means a lot more kids will get fed this summer.” Boroski added.