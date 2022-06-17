Roscoe Harrison commemorated at Bell County Museum

Long-time KCEN anchor awarded plaque, has auditorium named after him

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — Today in Belton, a Central Texas legend was forever enshrined in history. The Bell County Museum named their upstairs auditorium the Roscoe C. Harrison Auditorium and gave the long time KCEN anchor a plaque as well.

Harrison's wife Sandra accepted this honor on his behalf in front of friends and family as speakers remembered the life of Roscoe Harrison before we lost him in late February this year.

"I'm overwhelmed with love. Nobody had to come here," Harrison's wife for over 55 years Sandra said. " They didn't have to come out here at 2 PM on a Friday afternoon to remember him, but they did. That shows you what he meant to these people."

Harrison's brother George spoke to the crowd today and gave out many thank you's and also told stories of Roscoe's life as he sent the crowd into commotion with laughter.

"Roscoe was a modest man, and even he would feel like he doesn't deserve this," Roscoe's brother George said. "But this is really special. For everyone to come out and show love and support like this, it means a lot."

Harrison was the first black anchor in Central Texas, and paved the way for many other black journalists that came after him.

He took pride in encouraging other black men and women to enter the field and his wife said they would often times only watch shows that had black journalists on air.

"He loved it. I loved it. And he made the household, our household love it. So that's the channels that we watch that had the blind reporters that had the blacks on it, and he said, we have to move it so we can do that."