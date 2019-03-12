KILLEEN, Texas — Rose Short was able to wow Voice judge Blake Shelton with a cover of his own hit song Monday night.

The 34-year-old Killeen woman is representing Gwen Stefani's team as a top 10 finalist.

Short's cover of God's Country got high praise from her coach and from Shelton himself.

"You were killing it," Shelton said. "Was that the same song? That was incredible."

America was impressed with Short's performance too, voting to send her to the semifinal round.

