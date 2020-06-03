TRAVIS, Texas —

Rosebud-Lott ISD S uperintendent Dr. Steve Brownlee, announced Thursday that he will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Brownlee said the Board of Trustees is working to find the most qualified applicant for the next RLISD superintendent. The statement said there are already applicants with the Texas Association of School Boards accepting applications until the end of March.

During this process, the board said they would like to hear the community's opinions of what qualifications they would like to see in the next superintendent. The TASB will be at the RLISD boardroom to hear comments and questions from the community on Monday, March 16.

There will be two town hall meetings held that afternoon from 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Al link will also be uploaded to the RLISD website so community members unable to attend the meeting can submit an online survey for their comments and opinions.

