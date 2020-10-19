Report suggests several changes to Rosewood Drive intersection to prevent crashes

The Killeen intersection that has seen 60 crashes since 2017 could now see some changes following an engineering study.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two months ago 6 News requested data that showed the intersection of Rosewood Drive and I-14 in Killeen had seen 16 crashes in 2020 and more than 60 crashes since January of 2017.

Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the city had hired an engineering firm to study the intersection back on August 18, and 6 News promised to follow up.

The city released that report last week.

According to engineering firm Kimley Horn, the traffic lights at I-14 and Rosewood Drive are programmed, but their timing does not include any adjustments for the current traffic conditions based on the time of day.

The traffic pattern is also different that that of other nearby intersections at Stan Schlueter Loop and Knight’s Way. The report suggested the the lights be reprogrammed with different timings based on the time of day, and follow a pattern more closely resembling other nearby intersections.

As the report stated in one section:

"To alleviate queuing observed in both peak hours for the NBL movement at the interchange, it is recommended that the interchange convert from a 3-phase diamond interchange operation to a TTI 4-phase diamond interchange such that the northbound left can accommodate a single left and a shared through left lane configuration. This phasing and lane assignment will mirror adjacent interchanges along CTE at FM 3470 (Stan Schlueter Loop) and FM 2410 (Knight’s Way) and aid driver predictability."

The report recommends extending the signal cycle length between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. It says that cycle length would be 100 seconds, when previous times had it vary between 60 and 80 seconds.

The report also suggested making physical changes to the intersection to improve the traffic flow and enhance driver awareness. These included re-striping a portion of the intersection, adding directional lane assignment signs to all approaches of the interchange, changing signage and making the south bound lane turning from Rosewood to the access road "protected turn only" among other changes.

The report states Kimley Horn received movement data on the intersection from the City of Killeen to do the study. The report does not say anything about vehicle collision data being used or mention vehicle "wrecks," "collisions," or "accidents."