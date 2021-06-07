Rosewood Drive continues to see crashes as improvements are delayed

The City of Killeen paid an engineering firm to assess the intersection of Rosewood Drive and I-14. Recommended improvements are still missing eight months later.

KILLEEN, Texas — The intersection of Rosewood Drive and I-14 in Killeen had more than 60 crashes between January 2017 and and August 2020. That prompted the City of Killeen to hire engineering firm Kimley Horn to study the intersection last year. That study provided several recommendations for improvement when it was released in October 2020.

Eight months later, none of those recommendations have been adopted.

6 News reached out to the city and the Texas Department of Transportation once again after a viewer said no changes had been made and crashes were still happening. That viewer was correct.

TxDOT data showed there had been 49 crashes from Oct. 1, 2020 to the time this story was written. Most crashes were minor, but 11 were listed in TxDOT data as having possible injuries and two of the cases listed possible severe injuries. A four-vehicle wreck happened just two weeks ago.

So what is taking so long to make improvements?

TxDOT must sign off on any changes to the intersection before the city can follow the engineering firm's recommendations. TxDOT said they actually did receive the firm's study from the city back in lake October, but they had yet to meet with the city about it.

"While these reviews can take up to several months, in this case, there were some delays, including February’s historic winter storm," Public Information Officer Jake Smith said.

By coincidence, TxDOT also told 6 News they would have the first meeting with the city, regarding the intersection, tomorrow.

6 News also asked the City of Killeen about the delay, but was simply told that "city staff has been working with TxDOT and will provide public notice prior to changes being implemented," according to Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh.