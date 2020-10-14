Round Rock police searching for kidnapping suspect; another suspect arrested

Another suspect arrested after the incident is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in an argument over a car.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

The Round Rock Police Department said it had obtained an arrest warrant for David Alan Harjenhausen, 31, on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

View the public service bulletin posted by Round Rock PD below:

RRPD seeks kidnapping suspect. If you have any information, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted here: https://t.co/tGp9NO30mZ pic.twitter.com/km8CG30iKu — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) October 14, 2020

Another suspect, an Austin woman, was arrested after the incident and is accused of kidnapping and beating another woman after an argument about a car.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Melanie Wade, 25, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

An affidavit said the victim told police the incident happened on Sept. 5, the Statesman reports.

She said she met Harjenhausen a month earlier at a gambling room in Pflugerville. When she wanted to head to another game room, he reportedly offered to drive her there in her car because she had been drinking.

According to the Statesman, the affidavit said he got into a wreck with her car as he was driving and offered to let the victim use his car.

The woman had been driving Harjenhausen's car for a few weeks when she stopped at a red light on Hesters Crossing in Round Rock on Sept. 5.

According to the Statesman, the documents said Wade opened the driver's side door and punched the woman in the face, jumped into the passenger side seat and ordered the victim to pull into a pawn shop parking lot. She then allegedly punched the victim repeatedly, yelling, "B----, this is his car."

Wade then drove the victim in the car to the La Frontera shopping center at 2601 La Frontera Blvd. in Round Rock, where Harjenhausen was waiting, according to the Statesman's report. It said he assaulted the victim and refused to let her out of the car, telling Wade to drive to Austin.

The victim told police Harjenhausen and Wade threatened to drive to FM 969 to torture and kill her, according to the Statesman.

Wade was booked into the Williamson County Jail with a $150,000 bail.

Anyone with information on Harjenhausen's whereabouts is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.