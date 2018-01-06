Multiple exits on I-35 between Round Rock and Temple were closed after a police chase stopped near MM 309 on I-35 northbound Friday morning.
Police said a man walked into Whataburger in the 1500 block of I-35 southbound around 3:30 .m. near Round Rock.
He showed a gun, stole wallets from multiple people and ran out.
Authorities chased him into Temple. Bell County set up a perimeter in an effort to search for the suspect.
DPS Troopers and Bell County officers caught the suspect around 5:30 a.m.
There is no further information at this time.
Check back for updates.
© 2018 KCEN