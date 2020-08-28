Roundabout opens Monday near Temple High School

The roundabout is designed to improve traffic flow in and out of Temple High School.

TEMPLE, Texas — A new roundabout will open Monday as part of a project to improve traffic flow in the area of Temple High School.

The City of Temple and the Temple Independent School District said it will benefit vehicular and pedestrian traffic while also serving as a gateway into the City.

Connector roads to the roundabout will still be under construction, according to the city. They won't be completed until the spring.

The next phases of the project will create a connection to Interstate 35 as well as improvements to Jack White St. and Bray St.

A large Wildcat sculpture will be installed at the conclusion of the project. The finished product will also include lighting, landscaping and pedestrian improvements.



“This is an exciting partnership between the City and TISD,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “Not only will this project create practical transportation improvements, but it will hopefully become an aesthetic focal point for the area.”

Drivers approaching the roundabout should yield to traffic already in the circle. When it is safe, enter the roundabout and follow the loop in a counter-clockwise direction before making a right turn to exit the roundabout.