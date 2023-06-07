'It was beautiful' | Relative of Rudy Farias describes seeing him for the first time in years

Pauline Sanchez, Rudy Farias' aunt, said he told her that he wants nothing to do with his mother.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — On Thursday, for the first time in more than eight years, relatives of Rudy Farias got to see him.

Farias' aunt, Pauline Sanchez, said she spoke to him at a home in east Houston and told KHOU 11 that he said he wants nothing more to do with his mother.

Farias, who had been reported missing in 2015, was found outside of a church last week. Police have now confirmed that he had run away from home more than eight years ago, but then came back home the next day. Ever since then, police said he was living at his mother's home and was never really missing.

Sanchez said after speaking to Farias, she believes all of the accusations Houston community activist Quanell X made about Farias' mother, Janie Santana, are true.

“He made the statement that he doesn’t want to see his mom," Sanchez said. "He doesn’t want to go back to his mom.”

Quanell X said he spoke to Farias in the presence of an investigator Wednesday. He said Farias told them that Santana had been hiding, drugging and sexually abusing him.

Police, however, said Thursday that Farias never reported any sexual abuse by his mother when they interviewed him Wednesday.

When Sanchez went to visit the home at which Farias was staying Thursday, the person inside at first wouldn't allow her in, yelling from the front door. But eventually, Sanchez's son was allowed in to see Farias. Soon after, Sanchez was allowed in, as well.

Sanchez said during their meeting, she gave Farias a blessed Rosary from the Holy Land.

“It was beautiful, very beautiful to see him,” she said. “We hugged until I finally let go.”

Sanchez said Farias will clearly need professional help for what he's endured.

Though HPD Chief Troy Finner said Thursday that Farias is choosing to stay with his mother as they continue to investigate this case, Sanchez said he's actually staying with a friend of his mother.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has declined charges at this time, but Chief Finner said it's early in the investigation.

Family members have publicly said they want Santana arrested. On Friday, community activists will demand that Santana be charged.