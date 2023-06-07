LIVE: HPD says Rudy Farias has not been missing for 8 years; no charges in case at this time

Houston police say they've determined that Farias returned home a few days after he was reported missing in March 2015. No charges have been filed in the case.

PASADENA, Texas — July 6 UPDATE: In a news conference, Houston police disputed many of the allegations made by community activist Quanell X on Wednesday. He claimed Rudy Farias told him that his mother hid him all these years and sexually abused him.

Police confirmed Farias returned home a few days after he was originally reported missing in 2015. They said he has not been missing for eight years as the family claimed.

Police said no charges will be filed in this case at this time but Chief Finner said it's early in the investigation.

"Rudy is safe. He is with his mother by choice," HPD said.

They also said they hope Farias will get the help he needs.

A neighbor told KHOU 11 News he spotted the mother of Rudy Farias at her house early Thursday the day after new allegations surfaced.

The neighbor said Janie Santana was seen leaving her house in Pasadena just after midnight. That's when the neighbor said he called 911.

There has been a police presence in the neighborhood ever since.

This all comes after activist Quanell X, who spoke on behalf of Farias, said Farias told him he had been locked up, drugged, and tortured for years by his own mother.

HPD has not confirmed these new allegations and no charges have been filed.

Santana agreed to speak to KHOU 11 on Wednesday to give her side of the story but after the new allegations were made, she sped away from our cameras.

Farias' aunt who's been worried about her nephew spoke after Quannel X held a press conference Wednesday saying Farias hasn’t really been missing for eight years like initially reported.

He's claiming Farias told him he was sexually and physically abused by his own mother.

“I’ve never seen Rudy since the day he went missing,” his aunt Sylvia Lopez said.

She said she's even traveled out of state with Santana to help look for him.