12-year-old plans honorary run for Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker

TEXAS, USA — A 12-year-old boy who runs for fallen law enforcement officers from across the U.S. is planning a run for Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker.

Zechariah Cartledge, with the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes, is set to honor Walker on Saturday, April 3 with a one-mile run starting around 6 p.m. CST, the organization announced on its Facebook page.

A video of the run will be shared to their Facebook sometime between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., after Cartledge is finished running, the post said.

"We encourage citizens and agencies from across the nation join our son in a 1-mile walk or run on Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET to help honor this fallen hero," the post said in part.