'Very painful': Members of local Russian Orthodox church react to Ukraine invasion

Gregory Levitsky, a subdeacon at Saint Elizabeth Church in West Columbia, says his loved ones in Russia and Ukraine are all against the violence.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the aftermath of violence, Ukrainians are picking up the pieces, while family and friends abroad watch with broken hearts.

“I have family and friends in Ukraine and Russia, and so this is all very painful,” Gregory Levitsky shared with News19. Levitsky is a subdeacon at Saint Elizabeth Russian Orthodox Church in West Columbia.

Being both Russian and Ukrainian, he hates to see the divide. “I think a lot of Russians have a hard time saying this is a foreign country," Levitsky said about Ukraine. "They don’t look at it like that, and understandably a lot of Ukrainians get offended by that notion.”

Regardless of political views, Levitsky said his friends and family in both countries are against the violence. “Our bishops have called it time and time again a 'fratricidal war'. They say all war is a sin, but brother against brother is the worst kind of war. Nobody benefits from this,” Levitsky said.

Levitsky joined his church's priest, Mark Mancuso, on a spiritual pilgrimage to Ukraine in November 2021.

Mancuso said the trip was "enlightening as it was inspiring," adding, "the people have been through so much, not just the past few decades but for generations, yet there’s a warmth and joy to them that one would not expect.”

Now, the friends and sights that inspired Mancuso are in danger.

“They had to flee to the villages in fear that a stray missile would hit their building," Mancuso said. "I’ve sent some money to my friends in the Ukraine.” He said his friends in Odesa, Ukraine, are safe in the countryside for now.

When speaking with his friends in Ukraine, Mancuso said they're saddened and surprised by the scale of the attacks.

Mancuso's church is praying for Ukraine's safety every Sunday service. “I just encourage everyone to pray that those who are doing ill will have their hearts changed to do good," Mancuso said.