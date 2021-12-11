SA lawyers announce legal action in Astroworld Festival tragedy

Several people who were at the concert will be coming forward to talk about what they saw in a news conference Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — One week after a tragedy at the Astroworld Festival left nine people dead, several lawsuits have already been filed.

Former prosecutors and Cesar Ornelas Law held a news conference Friday to make an announcement about the lawsuits.

The concert-goers from South Texas include a person sitting in the front row who says he witnesses someone die and tried to get assistance.

This comes after Thomas J. Henry announced he would be representing several victims from the music festival.

The Astroworld death toll now stands at nine. Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M senior, has been declared dead, her family announced Thursday.

Her family said she was a first-generation American who would have completed her computer science degree soon. Astroworld Festival was her first concert.

Shahani had been in critical condition after she was trampled at the event.

During the press conference, Cesar Ornelas Law spoke, saying the videos on social media show crowds of people terrified. "This should never have happened," they said.

They also said this incident was a failure on Travis Scott, Drake and Live Nation. "Lives could have been saved," they said.

Rapper Travis Scott released another statement Thursday saying he is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid as soon as possible.

Hector, the client who spoke at the press conference who is from Laredo, shared his experience at the concert. He said he witnessed three people die. When crowd goers begged for the show to stop, it continued, he said.

"The current thought in my head is 'How did I make it out?'" he said.