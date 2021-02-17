Sad News | Bell County Sheriff’s Department Major Esteban Ramirez III dies from COVID-19 related complications

Major Ramirez started his career with the Sheriff’s Department as a Jailer in 1989 and was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Bell County for the last 32 years.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department announced the passing of Major Esteban (Stevie) Ramirez III. Major Ramirez Tuesday. He passed away Tuesday afternoon At Baylor Scott and White in Temple from COVID-19 related complications while surrounded by his family, Lieutenant Bob Reinhard said.

Major Ramirez started his career with the Sheriff’s Department as a Jailer in 1989 and was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Bell County for the last 32 years, Reinhard said.

"Ramirez touched the lives of so many and is already sorely missed by us all. I ask you all to keep his family in your thoughts as they move through this very difficult time," Reinhard said.

Updates detailing the service for Major Ramirez will be released once arraignments are made.