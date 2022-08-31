Safe Sitter program returns to Baylor Scott & White Children's Hospital

Program teaches kids how to safely and responsibly watch small children as well as other life skills

TEMPLE, Texas — After two years, the Safe Sitter Program is back at Baylor Scott & White Children's Hospital. The program is offered to kids and adults every first Saturday of the month during the school year.

The program took a break due to COVID, but now is back and teaching kids important skills that can apply to watching small children, or even just being more responsible in general.

"We talk about things like first aid skills rescue skills secure and we also talked about business skills," Trauma Coordinator Krista Easley said. "So accepting the job, defining your job, screening your job, and other things that kind of help children understand what they're getting into before they agree to anything."

The kids who participate have been highly receptive to the skills and lessons they've learned. The instructors are even teaching kids about stopping the bleeding in cases where a child may end up bloody and injured. The instructors teach kids about making sure they have a watchful eye on a child at all times even for something as simple as fetching a snack.

"Kids say, I didn't know this, or I never thought about it this way. A lot of kids don't even know what to do for a nosebleed," Easley said. "So it's a useful resource for them. And when they are by themselves watching."