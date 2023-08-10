Health official offers safety tips for ACL

Officials with St. David's say the most common festival injuries are heat-related illnesses, alcohol-induced injuries and pedestrian injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) kicking off this weekend, health officials are warning about common injuries seen during ACL and how to prevent those injuries.

Payton Boyer, a Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, says the biggest health issues he usually sees during ACL are heat-related sicknesses, alcohol-related injuries and pedestrian injuries.

"Even though it is getting a little bit cooler for, you know, Texas terms, I would say make sure that you are still putting on sunscreen and you're staying hydrated when you walk in there, locate those hydration zones so you can go and refill," said Boyer.

Boyer says anyone drinking alcohol during the festival needs to make sure they're staying hydrated as well. Boyer says many people don't realize that alcohol can cause dehydration.

"So make sure that you are also keeping up with those fluids as well and be aware of your surroundings. I would say also stay with your group because... when you're under the influence, it's a little bit easier to lose your group," explained Boyer.

A lot of scooters are used during the festival and around Downtown Austin, so health officials caution pedestrians and drivers to keep their heads up and stay vigilant.

"A lot of times when we're walking around, especially after the festival, we're going to be on our phones looking for where we're going to go next, how we're going to get home, things like that. But make sure you're keeping an eye out and looking out for those cars. And then also, if you are the driver, make sure you are keeping an eye out for those scooters in those large crowds and being extra aware around those areas," said Boyer.

Austin Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and the Austin Police Department (APD) will be on-site during the festival to assist with any emergencies.

"So if you need anything, I would not hesitate to reach out to them there. That's what they're there for. They're there to help you," said Boyer.

If you see anything suspicious or if someone's having a medical emergency, call 911. For any non-emergencies, call 311.

