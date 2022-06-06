Salado church facing inflation while rebuilding after tornado, but their faith keeps them strong

There is a benefit concert this month to help First Cedar Valley Baptist Church resurrect its building along FM 2843.

SALADO, Texas — It's been nearly two months since a tornado wreaked havoc just outside Salado.

Homes and two churches were destroyed, but the rebuilding has begun including at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church.

Pastor Donnie Jackson showed 6 News around as construction begins on the original slab.

He said it's going to look pretty similar from the outside but there are going to be some changes and improvements.

One of the biggest changes is that church leaders decided to add some feet on to the original slab.

"We felt like that the Lord is going to bless us a lot more after all with more people and he already has done that," Jackson explained his reason for expanding the walls.

He said ever since the tornado hit back in April, his congregation has grown.

Although they haven't had a permanent building to gather for service, they've still done it. The first service after the tornado was Easter Sunday. Members and newcomers met on the slab.

Services have also been held under a tent and more recently in a portable building.

Jackson said faith and the people are what keep the church strong.

"Even the day of all the devastation, I knew that God had a purpose for allowing that to happen and I think that we'll see that purpose," he said. "We're already seeing that purpose and I think we'll reach more people than ever before."

The only problem with rebuilding, especially after a natural disaster, is that there is unplanned money to be spent. It's even more costly with inflation plaguing the country.

"It's going to cost over twice as much of what it would probably a year and a half ago, even two years ago at the most," Jackson said.

He says it wasn't part of the summer plans, the budget and it's exactly the best time but, it's happening right now for a reason.

"When God's hand is in it doesn't matter," he said. "When he wants you to do it, you do it and he provides."

He says people have lend a hand as they build the walls up, including a group wanting to have a benefit concert with all proceeds and donations going back to rebuilding First Cedar Valley Baptist Church.

The concert is going to be Friday, June 17 at Crossroads Church in Belton.

The Erwins will be performing. They are Grammy-Nominated, award winning group from Texas. They are also life time friends and family to people of the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church.